Teenager accused of possessing handgun

A 16-year-old facing a charge of possessing a firearm has appeared at court where he admitted breaching his bail.

The teenager from central Blackpool, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of having a handgun and intending to put two women in fear that it would be used against them.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He also faces a harassment allegation against another woman.

At Blackpool Youth Court, the youth admitted breaching his bail by failing to keep a tagged curfew.

His lawyer Sue Mugford said: “He went to a party and fell asleep and some so-called friends tampered with his tag.”

Magistrates rebailed the youth.

Man led police on high-speed chase around Grange Park

A 30-year-old Blackpool man led police on a high speed chase before he crashed into three parked cars.

The town's magistrates heard how John Eichner – who is currently serving a prison term at Lancaster Farms prison – admitted dangerous driving and possessing cocaine.

He appeared by video link from prison as the court heard how police were alerted to his driving in June 2021.

Officers gave chase in Dinmore Avenue, on the Grange Park estate, where the defendant reached speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone.

He went through red lights, drove through a public park and went around a roundabout the wrong way.

He was finally arrested when he crashed his Vauxhall.

Magistrates sent Eichner to Preston Crown Court for sentence where he will appear on Friday, November 25.

Fraudster faces cash confiscation order

A Lancashire man faces a cash confiscation order following his conviction for £464,000 fraud.

John Waldie, 59, of Stuart Avenue, Morecambe was jailed for 18 months after being prosecuted by Lancashire Trading Standards for selling fake music CD’s.

Waldie was ordered to attend confiscation proceedings at Liverpool Magistrates Court, but he failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was then ordered to appear before Blackpool Magistrates who were told by Waldie’s lawyer, John Greenwood, that there had been a mix up over court dates.

The court bailed Waldie until Wednesday, November 2 when he must appear before the Liverpool court.

Mr Greenwood added: “In the meantime there will be negotiations over the amount my client owes. If agreed he will pay up and there will be no need for court proceedings.”

Blackpool man has case adjourned for a 9th time

A Blackpool man accused of multiple driving offences has had his cases adjourned for a ninth time.

Daniel Allsop – currently a serving prisoner at Preston Prison - is charged with driving without due care in Thornton Cleveleys.

The 37-year-old is accused of failing to stop after an accident, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

Blackpool Magistrates’ adjourned his court case for a ninth time. His lawyer Robert Castle said the delays were due to barristers’ strike action.

The Bench agreed to a further adjournment until Thursday, October 27.

Man hits partner with crutches and picture frame

A man has denied assaulting his partner by hitting her with a picture frame and crutches.

Adam Barnes, 45, of Sefton Road, Morecambe was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates until his trial on a date to be fixed.

Civil servant crashes car into playground railings

A civil servant appeared before Magistrates' accused of crashing her car into railings at a children's' playground in the Grange Park area of Blackpool.

When police arrived at the scene in Gateside Drive they found Joanne Savage, 46, injured in the seat well of her vehicle and receiving treatment from ambulance staff.

She was loaded into an ambulance on a spinal board and taken to hospital.

When police asked her for a breath test she refused, the town's magistrates heard.

Savage, of Pershore Gardens, Blackpool admitted refusing the test and driving without due care.

Her lawyer, Trevor Colebourne, said: "She was facing what could have been life changing injuries and I am not sure whether this was appropriate timing by the police."

He claimed his client had not been drinking and the crash was caused by a lapse in concentration.

Magistrates told Savage that the crash could have had had more serious consequences.

She was was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £457.

Bispham man accused of knife-point burglary

A 20-year-old Bispham man, Alex Mackenzie, is accused of wielding a knife when he allegedly burgled a house in Lancaster.

Two adult parents and three children were at home at the time of the alleged break-in on a Sunday morning.

Mackenzie, of Washington Court, Bispham, is said to have been one of three males involved in the burglary.

He denied the offence when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates, who remanded him in custody.

Woman accused of “sustained and brutal" attack in Blackpool flat

A woman accused of what the prosecution called a "sustained and brutal" attack on another female has appeared at court.

Ashleigh Croasdale, 31, of Derby Road, Blackpool is alleged to have committed an assault causing actual bodily harm.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how the victim was allegedly kicked and punched at a flat in Queens Street, Blackpool on Sunday, September 25.

The prosecution objected to bail for Croasdale who denied the offence.

Defence lawyer Brett Chappell claimed that Croasdale herself was the victim of an assault during the incident, telling the court his client was bitten on the face.

Magistrates bailed Croasdale on condition she does not contact witnesses and keeps to a 10pm to 6am curfew.

Her trial will take place on Friday, November 18.

47-year-old accused of assault and theft

A 47-year-old Blackpool man facing allegations of assault and theft has been further remanded in custody.

Timothy Nickson, of Lytham Road, will next appear before Blackpool Magistrates on October 20.

He has pleaded not guilty to both offences which allegedly took place on Monday, September 19.

His trial has been fixed for Wednesday, November 2.

Woman accused of stealing from car

A woman was allegedly under the influence of drugs when she stole from a car, Blackpool Magistrates’ heard.

Kelly Jones, 39, of Coop Street, Blackpool admitted theft when she appeared before the bench.

The court heard she stole a wallet containing bank and other cards from a car on August 26.

She also admitted a bail act offence by failing to turn up for a previous hearing of the case.