A Bispham man who sexually assaulted two young children has been jailed.

Thomas Gerrity was found guilty of three counts of assault by penetration, six counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

His two victims were both under the age of ten when they were assaulted.

Thomas Gerrity sexually assaulted two children who were both under the age of ten

Gerrity, 69 of Sandhurst Avenue, Bispham, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday (July 4) following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was also given an extra four years on an extended licence.

Det Insp Andrew Crook, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “Firstly, I want to praise his two victims, who have shown such strength and resilience throughout this process. They should be so proud of themselves for their bravery.

“Gerrity’s crimes are nothing short of abhorrent, and I and my team welcome the sentence handed down on him.

“I hope that this shows other victims of sexual offences that we will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do all that we can to get you justice. If you, or someone you know have been a victim of a sexual offence, please talk to us.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://orlo.uk/YKtfi or call 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.