Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The offender was said to have subjected a young girl to ‘shocking abuse over a number of years’.

A man who raped and sexually abused a young girl has been jailed for 20 years.

John Ryan, now 75, subjected his young victim to abuse over a number of years from when she was just six years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the offences were carried out in Blackpool.

Ryan, formerly of Blackpool but originally from Tamworth in the West Midlands, denied offences of rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault and cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity but was found guilty after a trial.

John Ryan, who committed his crimes in Blackpool. | Lancashire Police

The total sentences handed down at Preston Court for all the offences for which he was convicted amounted to almost 70 years but will be served concurrently so he was jailed for 20 years.

Det Insp Andrew Crook, of Lancashire’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost I would like to commend Ryan’s victim for having the courage to speak up about what she has been through, that cannot have been easy, and I greatly admire her bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Ryan subjected this young girl to shocking abuse over a number of years in order to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires and I welcome these significant sentences which reflect the gravity of his offending.