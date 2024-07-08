Suspect wanted after man suffers ‘serious injuries to face’ during assault on Blackpool Promenade
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked on Middle Walk at around 9.15am on June 6.
He suffered “serious injuries to his face” during the assault.
Detectives later released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Other enquiries have been ongoing since the assault and now we are asking you for assistance.
“We appreciate the CCTV still image is not of the sharpest quality, but we think someone will recognise the man.”
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0300 of June 6.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.