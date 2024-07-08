Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffered “serious injuries to his face” during an assault in Blackpool.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked on Middle Walk at around 9.15am on June 6.

He suffered “serious injuries to his face” during the assault.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Detectives later released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Other enquiries have been ongoing since the assault and now we are asking you for assistance.

“We appreciate the CCTV still image is not of the sharpest quality, but we think someone will recognise the man.”

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0300 of June 6.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.