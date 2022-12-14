Scott Remblance, 40, of North Promenade, St Annes, admitted drug driving and possession of snap bags of cocaine when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, December 14).

The court heard that on Friday, September 16, police followed his car along Blackpool Promenade after officers observed his black Porsche swerving in the road.

The owner of Fleetwood based Beautiful Body Ltd – a wholesaler of perfume and cosmetics – was pulled over and told to take a breath test.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The breathalyser showed Remblance had not been drinking, but a roadside drugs wipe revealed he was positive for cocaine.

He was arrested and taken into custody where a body cavity search uncovered a snap bag of cocaine hidden inside his buttocks. Other drugs were found in his cell.

In his police interview, Remblance – who lives in a £1million six bedroom home on St Annes seafront – said he was on his way to stay at the Hilton Hotel after a messy break up with his partner when he was stopped by police.

Appearing before Blackpool Magistrates, he also admitted being in breach of a community punishment order by failing to attend appointments with the probation service.

The order was imposed when Remblance was brought before Blackpool Magistrates in February after he was convicted of sending threatening messages to a woman.

His defence lawyer, Stephen Duffy, said: “My client has a previous conviction for sending messages to his then partner.

"He has since started a new relationship, however, that has proved difficulty because the lady has mental health issues.

"He has tried to be supportive but on this day he needed to distance himself from her.

“At the Hilton Hotel he was met by two men. One said his girlfriend had run off and asked my client to drive him around the area to try and find her.

“He dropped the men off in Blackpool town centre and drove on to clear his head. There was an element of poor driving but there was no police chase.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay £699 in fines and costs.

He was also made the subject of a new community punishment order and told he must complete 20 rehabilitation days.

Mr Duffy added that Remblance had suffered problems with family relationships. “His father and brother are estranged from him but his mother and sister support him,” he explained.

The lawyer said the 40-year-old handed himself into police after hearing Magistrates had issued a warrant for his arrest.