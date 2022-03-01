Body Beautiful boss made 'head on the doorstep' threat to sister

Blackpool Magistrates Court

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how 40-year -old Scott Remblance fired off a host of highly threatening messages.

Remblance, who lives in a £1 million six.bedroom home on North Promenade, St Annes, admitted sending threatening messages .

The boss of Fleetwood-based firm Body Beautiful sent them to his sister saying she would find a head on her doorstep.

In the messages he claimed business accounts had money taken from them and attempts were Being made to sell his home without his permission.

"We are going to see horrors ," said one message prosecutor Drew Barrow told the court.

Remblance also claimed relatives had taken his money to pay their Bitcoin accounts.

The judge was told that messages were couched in wording from the Dark Web and it was known the defendant had accessed such sites in the past.

In a victim statement his sister said she had been left in fear of her life .

Howard Green defending said:"He is the the director of a sports supplements company and gas concerns his ex partner was trying to have his home sold ."

Mr Green said his client had been drinking heavily before starting the four and a half hours of phone messaging .

He was given a community punishment with 20 days rehabilitation including alcohol treatment and a curfew at his StAnnes home .