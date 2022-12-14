The crackdown comes after what the force terms “some community frustrations” being raised.

Officers will be actively targeting and engaging with those responsible, looking to prevent and deter through both enforcement and ensuring individuals have the right levels of support.

Blackpool Coastal Housing will also be joining police on community walkarounds to engage with members of the community.

PC Mike Schouteten, who will be the new Community Beat Manager for Greenlands and Ingthorpe wards in the new year, said: “We believe there are some people within the community who are unhappy with the level of ASB, and there is a general feeling of frustration.

“We are looking to encourage communication between the community and police to ensure we can put a stop to these kind of incidents within our local areas.

“There have been relatively low levels of reported incidents to police so we are not always getting the full picture.

"I would encourage people to sign up to In The Know, our free messaging tool which allows you to receive updates from your local policing team. You can also complete our Lancashire Talking survey where you can tell us about what it’s like to live in your area.”

Reports can also be made to the police by using the online tool at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, while contact can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111..

