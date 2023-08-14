News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Arson suspect released on bail after fire breaks out at home on Buchanan Street in Blackpool

A man who was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a home in Blackpool has been released on bail.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST

Three fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham attended an incident at a property in Buchanan Street at around 5.10am on Thursday (August 10).

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one positive-pressure ventilation unit, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aerial ladder platform from Blackpool also attended to help tackle the fire.

A 64-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life – following the incident.

Officers on Monday (August 14) confirmed the man was “released on bail pending further enquiries.”