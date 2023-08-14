Three fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham attended an incident at a property in Buchanan Street at around 5.10am on Thursday (August 10).
Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one positive-pressure ventilation unit, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
The aerial ladder platform from Blackpool also attended to help tackle the fire.
A 64-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life – following the incident.
Officers on Monday (August 14) confirmed the man was “released on bail pending further enquiries.”