A man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a home in Blackpool.

Three fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham attended an incident at a property in Buchanan Street at around 5.10am on Thursday (August 10).

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one positive-pressure ventilation unit, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

The aerial ladder platform from Blackpool also attended to help tackle the fire.

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a home in Buchanan Street, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Officers later confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at 5.20am today to a report of a fire at a property in Buchanan Street, Blackpool.

“A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life – and is currently in custody.”

Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: “I can confirm a fire investigation is underway.”