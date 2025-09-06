The teenager is not allowed to enter Fylde.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Rural Task Force have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a “spate of vehicle crimes” in the Lytham St Annes area.

A spokesperson for the force today (September 6) confirmed that the teenager, from Blackpool, was arrested regarding “numerous thefts from motor vehicles, vehicle interference and fraud by false representation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been bailed pending forensics with an electronic tag, an overnight curfew and a condition not to enter Fylde.

Police image. | Other 3rd Party

The full statement by Fylde Police reads: “Last month, we informed you of a spate of vehicle crime in the Lytham St Annes area. Fylde Rural Task Force are pleased to now provide you with an update regarding these incidents.

“You may have seen us out and about conducting house to house, CCTV and financial enquiries.

“Yesterday evening, we arrested a male aged 16 from Blackpool for numerous thefts from motor vehicles, vehicle interference and fraud by false representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The male has been bailed pending forensics with an electronic tag, an overnight curfew and a condition not to enter Fylde.

“We understand how much of an impact these offences have on the local community and we will continue to target and disrupt this type of criminality.”