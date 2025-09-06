Blackpool teen, 16, arrested over spate of Lytham vehicle crimes
Fylde Rural Task Force have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a “spate of vehicle crimes” in the Lytham St Annes area.
A spokesperson for the force today (September 6) confirmed that the teenager, from Blackpool, was arrested regarding “numerous thefts from motor vehicles, vehicle interference and fraud by false representation”.
He has been bailed pending forensics with an electronic tag, an overnight curfew and a condition not to enter Fylde.
The full statement by Fylde Police reads: “Last month, we informed you of a spate of vehicle crime in the Lytham St Annes area. Fylde Rural Task Force are pleased to now provide you with an update regarding these incidents.
“You may have seen us out and about conducting house to house, CCTV and financial enquiries.
“Yesterday evening, we arrested a male aged 16 from Blackpool for numerous thefts from motor vehicles, vehicle interference and fraud by false representation.
“The male has been bailed pending forensics with an electronic tag, an overnight curfew and a condition not to enter Fylde.
“We understand how much of an impact these offences have on the local community and we will continue to target and disrupt this type of criminality.”