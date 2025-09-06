Faces of 33 paedophiles, drug dealers, burglars and violent criminals jailed in Lancashire in August 2025

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2025

These are the faces of 33 criminals locked up in Lancashire during August 2025.

They were convicted of a wide range of offences, including rape, drug dealing, burglary and serious assaults.

Their cases stand as a stark reminder of the consequences of crime and its impact on victims and communities across the county.

(TOP L-R) Shannon Hilton, Dalbir Sandhu, Jason Gerrand, Gareth Burgess and Dean Baker. (MIDDLE) Adam Garnett. (BOTTOM L-R) Thomas Bird, Chloe Stott, Jack Faryniarz, William Ogden and Ryan Black. Garnett ran a sophisticated drugs operation from inside prison. The gang was jailed for a combined total of more than 103 years.

1. Drugs gang jailed

(TOP L-R) Shannon Hilton, Dalbir Sandhu, Jason Gerrand, Gareth Burgess and Dean Baker. (MIDDLE) Adam Garnett. (BOTTOM L-R) Thomas Bird, Chloe Stott, Jack Faryniarz, William Ogden and Ryan Black. Garnett ran a sophisticated drugs operation from inside prison. The gang was jailed for a combined total of more than 103 years. | Lancashire Police

Ben Bryan, 34, of Ash Bank Road, Stoke-on-Trent, groomed a 14-year-old girl online and arranged to meet her in Blackpool. He admitted multiple child sex offences at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for six years and six months.

2. Drugs gang jailed

Ben Bryan, 34, of Ash Bank Road, Stoke-on-Trent, groomed a 14-year-old girl online and arranged to meet her in Blackpool. He admitted multiple child sex offences at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for six years and six months. | Lancashire Police

Daniel Burba, 31, from Morecambe, suffered a fit at the wheel after taking cocaine, causing a crash on the M6 which killed 14-year-old Ryan Morgan. He was four times over the legal drug-drive limit. Burba admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for ten years.

3. Drug-driver killed teenager

Daniel Burba, 31, from Morecambe, suffered a fit at the wheel after taking cocaine, causing a crash on the M6 which killed 14-year-old Ryan Morgan. He was four times over the legal drug-drive limit. Burba admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for ten years. | Lancashire Police

Mark Davies, 36, uploaded hundreds of indecent images of children to social media shortly after being released from prison for child sexual assault. Davies, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months.

4. Sex offender jailed again

Mark Davies, 36, uploaded hundreds of indecent images of children to social media shortly after being released from prison for child sexual assault. Davies, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months. | Lancashire Police

Connor Lynch, 26, Sean Corless, 40, and Niall Thompson, 29, were jailed after a shotgun was fired at a car in Lancaster during a revenge attack. Lynch received six years, Corless five years and Thompson four years and three months.

5. Shotgun revenge attack

Connor Lynch, 26, Sean Corless, 40, and Niall Thompson, 29, were jailed after a shotgun was fired at a car in Lancaster during a revenge attack. Lynch received six years, Corless five years and Thompson four years and three months. | Lancashire Police

Dylan Saville, 26, of Meltham, West Yorkshire, shook a baby so violently it caused multiple brain bleeds. He later admitted grievous bodily harm and was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

6. Baby attack

Dylan Saville, 26, of Meltham, West Yorkshire, shook a baby so violently it caused multiple brain bleeds. He later admitted grievous bodily harm and was jailed for three-and-a-half years. | Lancashire Police

