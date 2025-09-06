Lancashire Police urge public for help as teenager Harvey Queen remains missing for a week.

Lancashire Police are increasingly concerned about a 15-year-old boy who has being missing for a week.

In a statement this morning (September 6), Lancashire Police said: “This is Harvey Queen and he’s currently missing from home.

“We’re really concerned about his welfare and so we’re asking for your help to bring him home.”

Harvey Queen. | Police handout

Harvey was last seen at his home in Lytham St Annes at 1.22pm on Saturday, August 30.

Police say he was wearing a black hat, black tracksuit, black trainers, with a small black bag. He is described as around 5"8 and skinny in build, with short black hair with a long fringe.

Harvey is known to have links to Lytham St Annes, Barrow, Nottinghamshire and Kirkham. Lancashire Police confirmed to the Gazette that he is 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log number LC-20250830-1480.