10 men charged in connection with death of Blackpool FC supporter Tony Johnson

Ten men have been charged in connection with the death of a Blackpool FC fan.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Feb 2024, 17:46 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 17:48 GMT
Tony Johnson was found with a serious head injury near The Manchester bar on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

The 55-year-old was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day, police said.

Tony Johnson pictured with his partner (Credit: Lancashire Police)Tony Johnson pictured with his partner (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died later that night.

Officers on Wednesday (February 7) charged Jake Balmforth, 34, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, with the manslaughter of Mr Johnson.

Hundreds of people attended the memorial service to pay their respects to Mr Johnson, who was described as "a loyal and true Seasider"

Nine other men were also charged in relation to the disorder that led to Mr Johnson being assaulted:

  • John Oswell, 49, of Royal Avenue, Blackpool,
  • Jonothan Lines, 31, of Millington Avenue, Blackpool,
  • Reece Hutchinson, 19, of Briarfield Road, Poulton-le-Fylde,
  • Callum Howarth, 29, of Boleyn Court, Dalkeith Avenue, Blackpool
  • Nicholas Schofield, 31, of Langroyd Road, Colne
  • John Whiteside, 46, of Noyna Road, Foulridge, Colne
  • Jason Tattersall, 19, of Aylesbury Walk, Burnley
  • Joshua Ashton, 19, of Rimmington Avenue, Burnley
  • Zak Bailey, 19, of Highfield Avenue, Foulridge, Colne

All ten men have been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 13.

