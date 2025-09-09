Channel 4 Countdown star accused of stabbing rival in Blackpool contest 'unfit' to stand trial

A Countdown champion is accused of stabbing a rival quiz champion.

John Cowen, 31, who appeared on the popular TV quiz show in 2017, allegedly attacked Thomas Carey with a knife at the Countdown in Blackpool 2024 event at the Wainwright Club in Hornby Road on September 14.

Mr Carey, himself a former Countdown champion and Cambridge maths graduate, was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his arm. Cowen, who is from Morecambe was arrested at the event shortly after.

Cowen appeared before Preston Crown Court today (September 9) via video link from a secure psychiatric unit, where he is being treated for psychosis and delusions. A judge ruled that the 31-year-old was ‘unfit to stand trial’ based on an assessment by two psychiatrists, reports have said.

He is accused of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

A finding of fact hearing will take place before a jury on Wednesday and a not guilty plea has been entered on Cowen’s behalf.

