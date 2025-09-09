Peter Hook & The Light have confirmed a full UK tour this November performing New Order’s celebrated album Get Ready in its entirety alongside a selection of the most iconic tracks from both Joy Division and New Order’s back catalogues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a string of highly successful shows over Easter at Bristol Marble Factory, London Troxy and Manchester Victoria Warehouse, as well as a US Get Ready tour during early summer the band is set to bring this landmark record to audiences across the UK.

Released in 2001 Get Ready was New Order’s seventh studio album, reaching number 2 on the US Billboard Electronic album chart and number 6 in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dedicated to the memory of Rob Gretton the influential manager of both Joy Division and New Order who passed away in 1999, the album represents a period of artistic renewal for the band.

Reflecting on the record, Peter Hook describes it as “a honeymoon record,” noting that while it brought a newfound maturity it retained a sense of joy and experimentation.

Peter Hook. | Adam Kennedy

He said: “Barney and I became a ‘power couple’ in Manchester during the making of the record… The two of us worked very hard to make this a great record and I think we succeeded.”

He promises fans that many tracks, previously unperformed livew ill now see the stage light in the UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The November itinerary spans key venues across the country including: Worthing Assembly Hall (6th), Bournemouth O2 Academy (7th), Coventry HMV Empire (8th), Liverpool Olympia (13th), Edinburgh Corn Exchange (14th), Newcastle Boiler Shop (15th), Holmfirth Picturedrome (20th), Bath Komedia (21st), Cambridge Junction (22nd), Lincoln Engine Shed (27th), Lytham Pavilion (28th), and Leeds O2 Academy (29th). Tickets are available via the band’s official website.

Since revisiting the Joy Division catalogue in 2010 with Unknown Pleasures, Hook has continued to explore the seminal works of his bands including Closer, Movement, Technique, and Substance.

With nearly 900 performances under his belt Peter Hook & The Light have established themselves as one of the most passionate and enduring custodians of the New Order and Joy Division legacy, performing to rapt audiences across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australasia.