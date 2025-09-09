Following the conviction of a number of healthcare professionals who mistreated patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Lancashire Constabulary have confirmed they are investigating whether corporate failings contributed to the death, ill-treatment or neglect of patients on the Stroke Unit.

The investigation is focused on the period between 2014 and 2018, and a range of offences remain under consideration.

A spokeperson for Lancashire Police said that the families of the patients who feature within the investigation are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

They said: “This is a complex and extensive investigation. We cannot comment further at this time, but we will provide updates when we are in a position to do so.”

The investigation was launched in October 2023 after the prosecution of five health care workers for a number of drug offences, with two of them jailed for sedating or conspiring to sedate patients to keep them quiet.

Offences under consideration include corporate manslaughter, corporate ill-treatment or wilful neglect and offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The corporate offences under investigation are linked, in part, to the individual offences/convictions against the five health care workers.

HM Coroner for Blackpool and the Fylde is aware.

None of the patients relating to the convictions in 2023 died but the police investigation, known as Operation Bermuda, made a number of unexpected discoveries, including the violent death of Valerie Kneale in November 2018.

Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018. | Lancashire Police

Retired clerical assistant Valerie Kneale was receiving treatment on the stroke unit of Blackpool Victoria Hospital in November 2018 when she was violent attacked by an unknown person.

Mrs Kneale, 75, had suffered a stroke at her home in Poulton and died just four days later surrounded by her family.

The coroner confirmed that while the ward should have been secure, police investigations found doors were at times left open or entry gained by tailgating.

He ruled that the retired clerical assistant died as a result of “unlawful act manslaughter,” caused by a sexual assault while she was a patient on the stroke unit.

No one has ever been charged with her death.

The investigation into corporate failings is not linked to her death.

Both the Acute Stroke Ward and the Continuing Care Unit at Blackpool Hospital are currently rated as inadequate or requiring improvement under the current Trust ratings.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are cooperating fully with the police investigation into incidents occurring in 2018.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”