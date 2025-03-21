Council issues update on Kirkham swimming pool which has been closed for over three years
Kirkham swimming pool was forced to close since its roof partially blew off during a storm in December 2021. Regular users have since been waiting for the 110-year-old building in Station Road to reopen - but were left bereft when it emerged that additional works at a cost of £1 million would be required, beyond the roof repair, which has put the cost out of reach for its charity operators, YMCA Fylde Coast.
Fylde Council and YMCA Fylde Coast had previously said they had a plan for the site’s future aiming to safeguard continued rural swimming provision for the borough.
In an updated post this week the council added that the Council’s Executive Committee has endorsed a proposal to acquire Kirkham Pool from the YMCA as part of its commitment to maintaining swimming provision in rural Fylde.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Following a comprehensive review of the facility’s condition, the committee has resolved to allocate £75,000 in annual revenue funding to secure and monitor the site while future development plans are finalised.
“An additional £150,000 capital investment from reserves has also been approved to fund temporary holding, security and preservation works once the pool is formally transferred.”
They added: “The facility has unfortunately suffered from vandalism and significant deterioration due to the damaged roof structure.
“The Council’s substantial financial commitment will enable essential repairs to secure the site against further deterioration and unauthorised access and prevent further decline.”
The decision follows a Notice of Motion to full Council in October 2023 and extensive consultation with the community and stakeholders regarding swimming provision in the area.
The Council will now explore various funding options to minimise the period the facility remains vacant and have already submitted an Expression of Interest to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, added: “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to ensuring swimming provision remains accessible to residents across rural Fylde. While we recognise the challenges ahead, securing this facility is the first critical step in restoring this important community asset.
“If successful, our Expression of Interest to the National Lottery Heritage Fund will prove vital in accelerating the restoration process and bringing this beloved pool back to life for our community.”
