Council issues update on three year closure of Kirkham swimming pool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:52 GMT
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 14:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fylde Council has issued an update on a pool that has been shut for nearly three years.

Kirkham swimming pool was forced to close since its roof partially blew off during a storm in December 2021. Regular users have since been waiting for the 110-year-old building in Station Road to reopen - but were left bereft when it emerged that additional works at a cost of £1 million would be required, beyond the roof repair, which has put the cost out of reach for its charity operators, YMCA Fylde Coast.

 Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kirkham swimming pool was forced to close since its roof partially blew off during a storm in December 2021.Kirkham swimming pool was forced to close since its roof partially blew off during a storm in December 2021.
Kirkham swimming pool was forced to close since its roof partially blew off during a storm in December 2021. | Fylde Council

Fylde Council and YMCA Fylde Coast had previously said they had a plan for the site’s future aiming to safeguard continued rural swimming provision for the borough.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In an updated post this week the council added that they were continuing to work closely with the YMCA and a promising Community Interest Company (CIC) who submitted a business plan for the Kirkham swimming facility.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Regular users have since been waiting for the 110-year-old building in Station Road to reopen.Regular users have since been waiting for the 110-year-old building in Station Road to reopen.
Regular users have since been waiting for the 110-year-old building in Station Road to reopen. | Paul Faulkner

A spokesperson for the council said: “The disposal plan was originally set to conclude on 18 October, however proposals to extend this time period are under consideration which allow the council to work with the CIC to strengthen the business plan in order to fully explore a sustainable future for Kirkham Pool.”

The formal proposal to extend the deadline for the disposal plan will be presented to the Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, October 29, followed by recommendations to go before Executive Committee on Tuesday, November 5.

Related topics:CouncilKirkhamLancashireStation RoadProposalsYMCA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice