A popular swimming on the Fylde coast is to undergo a refurbishment.

The YMCA and Fylde Council are collaborating on a refurbishment plan for St Annes Pool.

Funding has been secured to improve the facility’s energy efficiency through the installation of new boilers and solar panels, which will be completed this autumn.

The YMCA has already taken steps to reduce energy consumption by installing a new pool cover and replacing other components. These upgrades will not only lower operating costs but also contribute to a more sustainable facility.

Cllr Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said the well-being of the community was at the heart of all decision making.

She said: “We are committed to ensuring that any developments are made with full transparency and with the needs of our residents at the forefront.

“The continued health and well-being of our community are paramount, and we will strive to maintain open lines of communication throughout this process.”

Cllr Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure & Culture, said: “As the Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure & Culture, I wholeheartedly support the Council’s commitment to look at all practicable options to support swimming provision in Fylde.

“Our residents’ well-being is a top priority, and I’m confident that through open dialogue with the YMCA and our community, we will work together to identify sustainable and viable solutions that meets the needs of our residents.”

The news of the refurbishment comes following the closure of Kirkham Pool due to storm damage.

Fylde Council and YMCA Fylde Coast agreed on a plan to allow community groups to take over the facility. This involved submitting expressions of interest and developing business plans.

The deadline for business plans has passed, and the council is currently reviewing the only plan received. The outcome of this evaluation will be announced soon.

Graham Oatridge, CEO of YMCA Fylde Coast, said: “YMCA is deeply committed to providing accessible health and wellness facilities across Fylde.

“We understand the importance of these amenities for local communities and, as a leisure provider, we are continuing to collaborate with Fylde Council to help these vital services remain sustainable whilst meeting local needs. We believe that clear and accessible information is crucial for keeping our community informed.”

For all updates and to view the next steps and full timeline regarding Kirkham Pool, please visit the dedicated Swimming in Fylde webpage.