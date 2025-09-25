Cotton Traders’ cheeky TV star Debra is back on screens this September – and this time, locals in Lytham St Annes are in for a treat.

The fictional character, who sparked a stir earlier this year with her claim that she preferred Ibiza to Lytham St Annes, will return as part of the brand’s ‘Full of Surprises’ campaign.

To celebrate her return, Cotton Traders is offering ten £25 gift vouchers hidden across iconic local locations, giving residents a chance to hunt for prizes around the town.

The brand is also running an exclusive 15% discount for all local residents, available from September 22 to 2 November 2 at cottontraders.com.

Shona Jameson, Chief Marketing Officer at Cotton Traders, said: “Our advertising campaign is returning to screens this month, and we couldn't be more excited!

“Lytham St Annes has been a fantastic part of our 'Full of surprises' journey, and we felt it was only right to do something special to show our appreciation.

“Alongside the exclusive 15% discount, we’re giving locals the chance to find hidden Cotton Traders’ vouchers across the town as an extra treat!

“We’ve loved being part of the Lytham community this year with our sponsorship of The Kite Festival and the Lytham 1940s Weekend, and we’re proud to continue our support.”

The company will also share a series of teaser posts on social media with hidden clues to the vouchers. Locals can follow along on Facebook and Instagram @cottontradersuk to take part.

The latest campaign follows a series of promotions and sponsorships in Lytham St Annes after Debra’s first appearance earlier this year, when her cheeky comments about the seaside town divided opinion among residents.

With prizes, discounts and online clues, Cotton Traders is hoping to make this return a fun and rewarding experience for locals, while continuing to showcase the town in a playful, light-hearted way.