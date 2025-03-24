Cotton Traders' cheeky Lytham St Annes ad causes stir - but brand offers special discount to win back locals

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 17:26 BST

Cotton Traders found itself in a bit of bother after a recent advert sparked disapproval from some Lytham St Annes residents - but now they’re offering a special discount to win them back.

The advert, which features the brand’s fictional star Deborah, plays on the idea that Cotton Traders is often pigeonholed as a rugby shirt retailer.

In a cheeky twist, the voiceover says: “Assuming Cotton Trader just does rugby shirts is like assuming Deborah’s off on a coach trip to Lytham St Annes.

“But Deborah doesn’t like Lytham St Annes. Deborah likes Ibiza. Cotton Traders. Full of surprises.”

Unfortunately, not everyone took the jab in good humour.

One disgruntled local took to Twitter to voice their dismay: “@cottontradersuk Well, you've just lost all your customers in #LythamStAnnes, if you ever had any! #advert.”

But Cotton Traders wasn’t about to let things get too heated.

They quickly responded to explain their new ad campaign was intended to showcase a fun, lighthearted direction for the brand.

In an effort to smooth things over, they announced an exclusive offer for anyone living or working in Lytham St Annes.

To sweeten the deal, A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman was also spotted wearing a “I Love Lytham St Annes” t-shirt, proving Cotton Traders was, in fact, showing some love for the town despite Deborah’s vacation preferences.

The offer includes 15% off when spending £30 or more using the code LY15, valid until May 4, 2025.

So, while the ad may have ruffled a few feathers, Cotton Traders is clearly hoping the power of discounts will help mend any broken hearts.

