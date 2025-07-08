Fashion brand Cotton Traders has made a U-turn on its cheeky jibe at Lytham St Annes – by signing on as the official sponsor of two of the town’s biggest summer events.

The Altrincham-based retailer, known for its casual clothing and fictional frontwoman ‘Deborah’, caused a stir earlier this year with an advert that appeared to take a swipe at the seaside resort.

The TV ad suggested it was unfair to assume Cotton Traders only sold rugby shirts – just as it was unfair to assume Deborah was heading “on a coach trip to Lytham St Annes,” before adding, “Deborah doesn’t like Lytham St Annes. Deborah likes Ibiza.”

The line didn’t go down well with everyone, with some locals taking to social media to complain the brand had insulted the town.

One disgruntled resident took to Twitter to voice their dismay: “@cottontradersuk Well, you've just lost all your customers in #LythamStAnnes, if you ever had any! #advert.”

In a bid to make peace, Cotton Traders quickly offered a 15 per cent discount to anyone living or working in Lytham St Annes until May 4 - and now, they’ve gone one step further.

The company has been confirmed as the official sponsor of Lytham 1940s Weekend (August 16–17) and the St Annes Kite Festival (August 29–31), two of Fylde’s flagship family events.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Fylde Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Cotton Traders to Lytham St Annes and show them just how spectacular our area truly is.

“It seems Debra has been missing out all this time! We’re confident that once she experiences our fantastic festivals, beautiful coastline and glorious rural areas, she’ll understand why so many people choose to holiday in Fylde.

“These events showcase the very best of what our community has to offer, and Cotton Traders’ support will help make them even more memorable.”

The 1940s Weekend brings vintage music, dancing and wartime history to life on Lytham Green, while the Kite Festival transforms the St Annes seafront with stunning displays, family activities and professional kite flyers.

Cotton Traders’ Chief Marketing Officer Shona Jameson said: “As a local Northwest business, we know the Fylde coast has a special charm and all it has to offer.

“We've even heard on the grapevine that Debra is back from Ibiza and ready to live it up at both festivals – turns out she's come to her senses about Lytham St Annes!

“And like us, she's very excited to be part of these amazing events."

The brand’s original ad may have ruffled feathers, but this new sponsorship deal suggests Cotton Traders is keen to show some love for Lytham St Annes after all.

And with thousands expected to attend both events this August, there’s no better time for Deborah - and everyone else - to find out what she’s been missing.