Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak delivers message to people of Blackpool and Fylde Coast
Blackpool is the most popular seaside resort in the UK. You have your own Eiffel Tower. The Blackpool illuminations are made up of a million bulbs and are famous the world over.
But long-term investment is long overdue in Blackpool. Which is why we are committing so much time, investment and money into making Blackpool a levelling up success story.
But don’t take my word for it. The new £65 million investment to build the Multiversity just off Cookson Street in Blackpool shows this in action already.
In its construction phase, regenerating the 35,000sq foot site will provide good, high skill jobs for local people. But it won’t stop there. As part of a broader £350 million regeneration of the area, it will keep bringing in investment to the area long after the last nuts and bolts are drilled in.
It shows Government leading the way and private investment, good jobs and opportunities following.
It is a flagship project that will offer world class courses in automation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.
At University Centre Blackpool, people will come from other places to Blackpool to learn skills, gain experience and get good jobs, rather than the other way around.
Blackpool is also receiving £90 million more levelling up investment from the Government. We will build hundreds of new homes in neighbourhoods people can feel proud of in Blackpool.
Things are changing here because of our levelling up agenda.
But making people feel proud of their town is about more than that. It’s about making people feel safe, like they can go out and enjoy their town. I know what an issue anti-social behaviour is. It is not a small or petty crime. It can ruin a neighbourhood.
So, tackling anti-social behaviour goes hand in hand with our levelling up mission in Blackpool.
We will tackle anti-social behaviour by focusing police resources with ‘hotspot policing’ techniques. And we will increase neighbourhood policing even more if elected. We have already delivered 20,000 police officers across the country. And we will get 8,000 more on our streets to stamp out these crimes which blight our towns.
People shouldn’t have to leave the place they call home to succeed. Because of our clear plan, people will no longer feel like they have to go to Manchester or Liverpool.
Our bold action will make local people believe in Blackpool again. But we can only ensure a secure future for Blackpool if you vote Conservative on July 4th.
