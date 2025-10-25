Concerns raised over out-of-town taxi operators in Poulton and Wyre

Concerns have been raised about out-of town taxis operating in Poultin and other areas of Wyre | Third party

Concerns about out-of town taxi operators moving into Poulton and other areas of the borough have been raised at Wyre Council.

Taxi drivers coming into areas where local authorities have no jurisdiction over their actions has become a national concern and the issue has been raised several times in Blackpool.

At Wyre‘s full council meeting on Thursday (October 23), license committee portfolio holder, Cllr Colette Birch, Chair of the Licensing Committee , said she was frustrated about the lack of power the council had to deal with such operators, many of whom work for Uber.

These drivers are able to charge such low fares that they are undercutting local operators, affecting their livelihoods. Local drivers say that when the out of town cabbies break rules, they can do so with impunity.

The question was raised by Garstang member Cllr Robert Atkins, who asked Cllr Birch: “I raised the problem of the Wolverhampton licensing facility for taxis- have we had any success in reviewing it, given that we don’t have much power over those taxis in our borough who are licensed by Wolverhamption?”

Cllr Birch saud: “Firstly, it’s not that we don’t have much power, sadly we have no power whatsoever. They are not licensed by us, so we have no jurisdiction over what they do.

“I dd ask the senior licensing officer, Patrick Cantkey, if there was anything at all that could be done to safeguard the jobs and livelihoods of our local taxi drivers

“He set up a meeting between himself and his counterparts in Blackpool and Fylde and together, sadly, there was no plan going forward.

“Im very sorry, there is nothing we can do unless Government legislation changes.”

Cllr Michael Vincent, leader of the council, commented: “I hope the Government doesn't take steps to raise money that will mean we lose even more taxi drivers, because fuel duty, the VAT threshold are things that would be easy targets and that would be disastrous for the taxi trade.”

Last month, Blackpool Council said it had written to the Government calling for urgent changes to taxi licensing laws amid mounting concern over the growing number of out-of-town private hire vehicles operating in the resort.

In a letter to Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport, council leaders warned that the current system is undermining public safety and leaving enforcement teams powerless to act.

Council leader Cllr Lynn Williams and Cllr Paula Burdess wrote: “We often see vehicles operating in Blackpool licensed in areas such as Wolverhampton, Wigan, Sefton, Knowsley, Bolton, Bury, Blackburn, Halton and many more.

“Notwithstanding the obvious operational challenges this increased presence of out-of-area vehicles presents for council enforcement teams, we are concerned that if nothing is done to address the observations made by Baroness Casey in her report, the safety of residents and visitors to Blackpool will be undermined.”