Just over a year since it opened its doors, Blackpool’s Backlot Cinema is facing a major shake-up - and regulars aren’t hiding their concern.

While the council has reassured the public there are no plans to close the cinema, the news has sparked a strong reaction from local cinema-goers who say the Backlot has already become a vital part of the town’s entertainment scene.

The multi-screen cinema is an extension to Houndshill Shopping Centre | Blackpool Council

Jacky Blaymires said: “Fantastic cinema. Blackpool would not want to lose it. It’s in a great spot, really comfortable and friendly. I like to go after a bit of a shop round and then relax in the Backlot. I also love the live theatre performances on screen. Would really miss it. Please get it sorted.”

Martin Wilson agreed: “This is a brilliant cinema in the heart of Blackpool. Three hours of free parking included in your cinema ticket. The nicest staff you could hope for in the diner and cinema. I have an Anytime membership and I go to see everything.”

The cinema, located inside the Houndshill Shopping Centre, has been widely praised for its comfort, pricing and convenience - especially among those who had previously travelled out of town to see a film.

“We really love it here,” said Chloe Rebecca. “We usually travel to the Vue in Preston so this has been much easier. It’s very reasonably priced for cinema tickets too!”

Joe Codling added: “It’s a brilliant cinema and pretty reasonable for IMAX films when you have the local’s discount.”

The Backlot Cinema opened in March 2024 as part of the council’s multi-million pound plan to revitalise the town centre | National World Resell

Others pointed to what they see as a lack of awareness about the venue.

Louleo England said: “It needs promoting more. It’s a fantastic cinema. If you weren’t from Blackpool, you wouldn’t know it’s there.”

There are concerns that if the cinema is taken over by a larger chain, understood to be The Arc Cinema which runs seven other UK venues, the experience could change.

Karl Smith said: “If it’s taken over by a chain we can say goodbye to brilliant entertainment.”

Donna Crich added: “My husband and I absolutely love The Backlot. Haven’t visited any other cinema since this opened. I hope it continues in the same way, as to lose this venue would be such a blow to the town — with lost revenue from parking and food outlets, and for locals with the discounts offered by Backlot.”

Some regulars have already noticed changes.

Beverley Houlihan said: “Bring back the FY membership. We've not been nearly as much since they stopped it. We went to The Island cinema in St Anne's on Sunday - £5.99 a ticket and it's lovely inside.”

Others, like Ashley Joseph Scowcroft, had questions about what a takeover might mean for current deals: “So if The Arc Cinema takes over, would it remain being called the Backlot and keep the memberships?”

Peter Couldwell also asked: “Will they carry on with the membership at £16.99 per month?”

Comfort and value remain key selling points for many.

The cinema boasts Lancashire’s only IMAX screen | National World Resell

“Love this place,” said Irene Farley. “It’s reasonably priced, comfortable, and you can order drinks and such to your seat.”

And some feel that stronger marketing could be the key to a brighter future.

Eddie Fewings said: “Perhaps it needs a much better marketing and social media profile. I’ve never seen anything about it on Facebook or other platforms.”

The Backlot Cinema opened in March 2024 as part of the council’s multi-million pound plan to revitalise the town centre.

While discussions with The Arc Cinema are ongoing, the council insists it remains committed to keeping the venue open and central to Blackpool’s cultural offering.