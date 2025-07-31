A thriving Turkish culinary gem is now on the market

Agora, a highly-rated authentic Turkish restaurant situated in the vibrant heart of Poulton is now available for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for its exquisite Turkish dishes, warm hospitality and strong community presence, Agora is much more than just a business - it’s a beloved local institution with an excellent reputation and loyal customer base.

Over the years, Agora has carved out a distinctive niche in Poulton’s competitive dining scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agora Turkish restaurant in Poulton-le-Fylde. | Facebook

Its menu, rich with traditional Turkish flavors, fresh ingredients and carefully crafted recipes, draws in food lovers eager to experience the true taste of Turkey.

From succulent kebabs and rich mezes to flavorful desserts and refreshing beverages, Agora’s offerings have consistently earned rave reviews and repeat visits.

What truly sets Agora apart, however, is the sense of community it has fostered. Regular customers praise the friendly staff and inviting ambiance, which combine to create a welcoming environment where everyone feels at home.

It’s this blend of authentic cuisine and genuine connection that has transformed Agora from a simple restaurant into a thriving social hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the business on the market this opportunity is perfect for an entrepreneur or restaurateur looking to step into a well-established venture with enormous potential for growth.

Agora restaurant in Poulton-le-Fylde is up for sale. | Facebook

Whether you’re passionate about Turkish cuisine or simply want to own a restaurant with a proven track record and loyal clientele, Agora offers an incredible foundation to build upon.

This is a rare chance to own a vibrant and well-loved Turkish restaurant that promises a rewarding journey ahead.

It’s a well-established restaurant specialising in Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, located in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This business has been successfully operating for six years and has been owned by the current proprietor since its inception.

The restaurant benefits from high visibility, attracting customers from the one-way system and being in close proximity to various bars, shops, and other restaurants.

The restaurant also has an existing online presence, enhancing its visibility and marketing potential.

Agora is ready for its next chapter - could you be the one to write it?