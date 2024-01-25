Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shattered family who lost their pet dog 15 days ago say the not knowing is taking its toll and that the public support is what is keeping them going.

Black and tan Lakeland Terrier Bear went missing on Wednesday, January 10. He was last seen Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am.

Bear, who is chipped and also has a docked tail, is the best friend of their 23-year-old daughter Ellie who has additional needs so they are desperate to get him home.

Owner Catherine Bamber who has appeared on BBC Lancashire, has set up various social media platforms including a TikTok account and a BringBearHome Facebook page, is also offering a £1,000 reward for the safe return of their beloved dog.

Posting on her Facebook page which has amassed over 1,000 followers, she said: "Another miserable day and if he is still out there I hope he is snuggled somewhere keeping dry.

"Hit a wall today/it’s taking its toll. We are visualising him home - we thank everyone for their support - it is your kindness that is keeping us going."

Bear and his mum Alice.

She added that Bear's mum Alice was also really struggling without him as they have been together every day since he was born.