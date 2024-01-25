News you can trust since 1873
9 pictures of inside Blackpool’s new £34 million Holiday Inn as the opening date edges closer

A £34 million hotel due to open in the next couple of months is now taking bookings.
By Emma Downey
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:40 GMT

Holiday Inn Blackpool is set to open in spring and is currently being constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station.

Operated by RBH Hospitality Management, the four-storey, 144-room hotel includes three business conferencing facilities, spaces for entertaining clients, as well as a new Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant.

More images have been revealed showing the inside of the hotel.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Plans well underway for the opening of the £34 million Holiday Inn Blackpool in spring this year

1. Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn

Plans well underway for the opening of the £34 million Holiday Inn Blackpool in spring this year Photo: UGC

The funky interior

2. Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn

The funky interior Photo: UGC

'Dine all day' in the spacious canteen

3. Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn

'Dine all day' in the spacious canteen Photo: UGC

A double bed guest room

4. Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn

A double bed guest room Photo: UGC

One of the guest rooms

5. Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn

One of the guest rooms Photo: UGC

Do Not Disturb!

6. Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn

Do Not Disturb! Photo: UGC

