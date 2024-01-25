Holiday Inn Blackpool is set to open in spring and is currently being constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station.

Operated by RBH Hospitality Management, the four-storey, 144-room hotel includes three business conferencing facilities, spaces for entertaining clients, as well as a new Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant.

More images have been revealed showing the inside of the hotel.

To make a booking visit HERE.

A recruitment drive is also underway with all the current vacancies listed HERE.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

1 . Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn Plans well underway for the opening of the £34 million Holiday Inn Blackpool in spring this year Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn The funky interior Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn 'Dine all day' in the spacious canteen Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn A double bed guest room Photo: UGC Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool town centre’s new £34 million Holiday Inn One of the guest rooms Photo: UGC Photo Sales