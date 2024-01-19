Heartbroken Cleveleys family of missing Lakeland Terrier issue desperate plea for his safe return
Black and tan Lakeland Terrier Bear went missing on Wednesday, January 10. He was last seen Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am.
Bear, who is chipped and also has a docked tail, is the best friend of their 23-year-old daughter Ellie who has additional needs so they are desperate to get him home.
Tearful owner Catherine Bamber who appeared on BBC Lancashire said they all missed him and wanted him home but that it was especially hard for her daughter Ellie who hadn’t been herself since her companion went missing.
She said: "Just please keep your eye out for him – any sightings at all. If she (Ellie) got him home she would just be herself and start sleeping and concentrating on her dancing again. She wouldn’t let him out of her sight.”
Offering a reward if found, she added: “So much gratitude for everyone who is actively helping sharing and offering support to bring our Bear home.
"Day 10 and still no sightings. We desperately need this sharing all over the country.
“There had been no positive sightings despite drones searches and dog tracking, signs snd leafleting.
“With the cost of living crisis we are hearing more about dogs being dumped - maybe someone has taken Bear in - believing they are doing good - but PLEASE understand - he has a home with a family that are desperate for his return. Our daughter has additional needs and she needs him.
"He may be stuck down a hole so may not appear for a few days until he has lost enough weight to get out. Bring Bear home.”
Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 07867725548.