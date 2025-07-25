CGI footage reveals how Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort's new 138ft Aviktas ride will transform town's skyline
The park has today released eye-catching CGI footage of Aviktas, a towering 138ft gyro swing that will open in 2026 and become the tallest ride of its kind in the UK.
Set to soar beside The Big One and parallel to the coast, the huge pendulum ride will become an unmissable part of the seafront skyline.
And now, for the first time, visitors can see exactly how it’ll look.
Pleasure Beach Resort has released stunning CGI footage of its brand-new £8.72 million thrill ride.
Towering above the park, the huge gyro swing will soar beside The Big One and parallel to the seafront, offering jaw-dropping visuals and a major new feature on the resort’s horizon.
Aviktas will swing up to 120 degrees while spinning, with 40 outward-facing riders seated with their legs dangling, experiencing the sensation of flying.
Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’re known for going big at Pleasure Beach, and Aviktas is exactly that.
“We hope by releasing this video, guests will be able to understand the mammoth scale of our new investment, and the huge impact it’ll have on our park and the industry as a whole. This ride will be colossal, daunting, exhilarating and an incredible addition to the town.”
Though there are other gyro swing rides in the UK, none match the height of Aviktas.
For comparison, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom stands at just 74ft - almost half the size.
Previously known under the codename Project 2026, the ride’s name Aviktas was officially revealed in May, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans.
Park bosses have kept quiet about the meaning, teasing that more details will be revealed in time.
Amanda added: “This is the first small tease of what we have planned, there’s plenty more teasers on the way!”
The ride is currently being built on the site of the former Bowl-A-Drome, which has now been fully cleared following demolition earlier this year.
Construction is well underway and further updates are expected in the coming months.
Aviktas is due to open in 2026.
Visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the future skyline or enjoy this season’s thrills can book in advance at: www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com for the best savings.
