Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is set to dramatically transform the town’s famous skyline with the addition of a new ride - and now, for the first time, visitors can see exactly how it will look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park has today released eye-catching CGI footage of Aviktas, a towering 138ft gyro swing that will open in 2026 and become the tallest ride of its kind in the UK.

Set to soar beside The Big One and parallel to the coast, the huge pendulum ride will become an unmissable part of the seafront skyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is set to dramatically transform the town’s famous skyline with the addition of a new ride | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

And now, for the first time, visitors can see exactly how it’ll look.

Pleasure Beach Resort has released stunning CGI footage of its brand-new £8.72 million thrill ride.

Towering above the park, the huge gyro swing will soar beside The Big One and parallel to the seafront, offering jaw-dropping visuals and a major new feature on the resort’s horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aviktas will swing up to 120 degrees while spinning, with 40 outward-facing riders seated with their legs dangling, experiencing the sensation of flying.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’re known for going big at Pleasure Beach, and Aviktas is exactly that.

“We hope by releasing this video, guests will be able to understand the mammoth scale of our new investment, and the huge impact it’ll have on our park and the industry as a whole. This ride will be colossal, daunting, exhilarating and an incredible addition to the town.”

Aviktas is a towering 138ft gyro swing that will become the tallest ride of its kind in the UK when it opens in 2026 | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Though there are other gyro swing rides in the UK, none match the height of Aviktas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For comparison, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom stands at just 74ft - almost half the size.

Previously known under the codename Project 2026, the ride’s name Aviktas was officially revealed in May, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans.

Park bosses have kept quiet about the meaning, teasing that more details will be revealed in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda added: “This is the first small tease of what we have planned, there’s plenty more teasers on the way!”

The ride is currently being built on the site of the former Bowl-A-Drome, which has now been fully cleared following demolition earlier this year.

Set to soar beside The Big One and parallel to the coast, the huge pendulum ride will become an unmissable part of the seafront skyline | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Construction is well underway and further updates are expected in the coming months.

Aviktas is due to open in 2026.

Visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the future skyline or enjoy this season’s thrills can book in advance at: www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com for the best savings.