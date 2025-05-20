Pleasure Beach Resort has teased fans with what’s to come by revealing the first details of its new £8.72m ride.

The Blackpool attraction announced ‘Project 2026’ back in March, and has now confirmed the ride’s name: Aviktas.

Aviktas has been coined by Pleasure Beach’s creative team, leaving fans scratching their heads about how the ride and its theme will come to life.

However, they’ll need to wait a little longer as Pleasure Beach bosses are keeping tight-lipped on further details for now.

What fans do know is that Aviktas will be the tallest of its kind in the UK, dwarfing similar rides across the country by almost double.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We’re incredibly excited to reveal the name of our next major attraction, Aviktas. This is a ride like nothing we’ve ever created before, and while we’re keeping the full experience under wraps for now, I can promise it will be truly extraordinary.

“We’ll be revealing pieces of information about Aviktas over the next few months, including its theming, colours and design, and we’ve added a dedicated section to our website where fans can follow its journey.

“After all, what’s a new ride launch without a little bit of mystery?”

Project 2026 was first announced at the beginning of Pleasure Beach’s 2026 season, and work has already begun on its delivery.

The former Bowl-A-Drome building is being demolished, with Aviktas set to take its place.

A Gyro Swing is a giant spinning pendulum and Aviktas will swing 120 degrees, reacingh 138 feet at its highest point.

It can seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and will experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

Although other swinging pendulum rides exist in the UK, none come close to the Pleasure Beach model in terms of height.

For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom reaches approximately 74 feet, with the new ride almost double that in size.

Aviktas is due to open in 2026.

Pleasure Beach Resort is open for the 2025 season. Unlimited riding wristbands can be booked online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com , and the earlier tickets are booked, the better the value.