33 fabulous pictures from the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards

Published 20th May 2025, 13:09 BST

Take a look at 33 fabulous pictures from the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards.

The Fourth Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards took place at Preston North End Stadium on Thursday, May 15 2025!

The event was an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future.

Not only did winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that supports the apprentice.

Guests enjoyed a formal sit down meal before the awards ceremony got udnerway, hosted by Mike Stevens.

Congratulations to all the winners and see below for some scenes from the night.

Take a look at all the winners from the night and snaps of the audiences enjoying themselves.

Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (1)

Take a look at all the winners from the night and snaps of the audiences enjoying themselves. | Martin Bostock

Degree Apprentice Award winner Alex Gill.

2. Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (2)

Degree Apprentice Award winner Alex Gill. | Martin Bostock

Intermediate Apprentice Award winner Jessica Griffiths (left).

3. Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (3)

Intermediate Apprentice Award winner Jessica Griffiths (left). | Martin Bostock

Higher Apprenticer Award winner Ryan Knight (left).

4. Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (4)

Higher Apprenticer Award winner Ryan Knight (left). | Martin Bostock

Advanced Apprentice Award winner Faisal Rafiq.

5. Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (5)

Advanced Apprentice Award winner Faisal Rafiq. | Martin Bostock

Large Employer winners Electricity North West.

6. Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (6)

Large Employer winners Electricity North West. | Martin Bostock

