Demolition crews have moved onto the Pleasure Beach as work begins on a thrilling new ride.

Crews were busy pulling down the old Bowl-a-Drome arcade (formerly Planet Rock/4D cinema) this week.

Demolition is ongoing as the park makes way for a brand new 138ft Gyro Swing ride, which will open in 2026.

The work is being carried out by Blackpool Demolition, a family-run company based in the resort. The team commenced work on Monday and have shared pictures from the scene.

An excavator has been busy tearing down the Bowl-a-Drome building, which used to be the home of a 'rocket carousel' ride before the dome roof was added.

It later became a ‘waltzer in the dark’ ride before the building was repurposed and used as a 4D cinema and theatre.

The new ride is a giant spinning pendulum that swings 120 degrees and reaches 138 feet at its highest point.

It can seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling as they experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

Other swinging pendulum rides operate in the UK, but none come close to the Pleasure Beach ride in terms of height.

For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom - see picture below - reaches approximately 74 feet. But Blackpool’s version will be almost double that in size.

Hop aboard the Maelstrom, a stomach-churning, head-turning gyro swing that will have thrill-seekers on the edge of their seats. | Drayton Manor

The ride and its location were confirmed at Pleasure Beach’s season launch event last month.

It will be located in the north of the park - close to the perimeter - meaning riders will feel as though they are being swung over the sea.

“A fantastic addition” says Pleasure Beach boss

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We’re thrilled to confirm the addition of a Gyro Swing at Pleasure Beach Resort, with work already underway.

“We’re well known for doing things on a large scale, so becoming home to the largest Gyro Swing in the UK made complete sense.

“The Gyro Swing is one of the most exciting flat rides in existence – it’s dynamic, fast, and incredibly high, as well as being completely weightless at the top.

“It will be a fantastic addition to our ride line-up and we can’t wait to see people’s reactions when they experience it for the first time.

“We’ll be announcing more details soon and we’re very excited for the future at Pleasure Beach Resort.”