Love her or hate her, Helen Flanagan has definitely brought the drama to this year’s Celebs Go Dating.

From being smitten and repeatedly kissing one of her dates to not giving others a chance, to then dropping the bombshell that no-one was expecting - she has a secret boyfriend, viewers have been left questioning what she will do next.

After narrowly escaping being kicked off the show after her drop the mic revelation, the show’s dating experts Anna Williamson, Paul Carrick Brunson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn agreed to let her stay on an advice giving capacity rather than a dating one.

The former Coronation Street actress,34, signed up to the agency after becoming single in 2022 following the end of her 13-year relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair.

However, debuting her older boyfriend non-league footballer Robbie Talbot on this week's show for some couple's therapy, viewers have been left questioning the sincerity of the couple's relationship.

The star narrowly avoided being kicked off the show after admitting to having a boyfriend. | Instagram Celebs Go Dating

Paul wasted no time in finding out about how he felt about his girlfriend kissing other men.

Robbie told him: “I think the important thing for me was that we had the conversation beforehand and we set out boundaries.” Anna asked: “What boundaries did you lay in place?”

Helen and Robbie burst out laughing and he admitting: “I just said you’re not allowed to ****anyone off.”

After watching the clip unconvinced viewers accused the pair of playing up for the cameras, while others questioned how the relationship can last if he is okay with her kissing other men.

Celebs Go Dating continues tonight on E4 at 9pm.