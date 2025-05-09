Booths supermarket takes leaf out of M&S' book with 'no waste' garlic bread - here's what it's all about
The trial will take place in three Booths stores in Garstang, Knutsford and Ulverston stores, and will roll out to all stores after a successful trial.
The Booths Brand team have developed several garlic bread recipes to be made directly in stores that make the use of leftover bread not sold that day. Ranges will include a Garlic Baguette Twin pack, Sourdough Garlic Bread, Ciabatta Loaf Garlic Bread, White Organic Load and White Cob Garlic Bread.
A similar initiative was launched by Marks and Spencer in 2020 and has been met with acclaim by shoppers.
Gemma Haye, Product Development Manager at Booths said, “Despite our best efforts to predict buying patterns we will have a few loaves of perfect condition bread, leftover on our bakery tables. While we work with a number of local food banks, it often is not feasible for them to collect a few loaves of leftover bread every day, and many do not have capacity to store frozen bread.
“Good kitchen thrift is the backbone of our “Good Grocer” ethos, so we developed some delicious garlic bread recipes that our store colleagues could make, package and freeze on site every day. This is a simple and effective way to eliminate food waste and create a new great tasting convenient product that pairs so well with our existing food lines like lasagne or our pasta ranges.”
