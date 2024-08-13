Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Blackpool’s most popular pubs has been made a major feature of a travel company’s ‘Grand Tour’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Velvet Coaster, on the promenade at South Shore, is one of six “iconic” venues being offered on the tour of JD Wetherspoon pubs for £1,300 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MyUKtour is offering six-day trips in "luxury vehicles" that include private guided tours, and a guide.

Travellers will get to visit several towns and cities, with a northern and a southern itinerary on offer.

Popular with tourists and locals, the Velvet Coaster is named after a wooden roller coaster which used to run at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, close to the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Velvet Coaster, on Blackpool's South Shore promenade, is included in a Grand Tour of JD Wetherspoon pubs | National World

The northern one, which includes Keswick, Newcastle and Liverpool, includes a Blackpool leg and the Velvet Coaster, recently listed as one of Wetherspoon’s top 10 pubs in the UK, is lavished with praise.

Andrew Wills, owner of MyUKTour, explained just why the promenade venue was so special.

He said: “Choosing the Velvet Coaster in Blackpool as a highlight of our Grand Tour was an obvious choice, due in part to its unique blend of history and grandeur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Wetherspoons pub isn’t just a fantastic place to have a drink, it's an enormous part of Blackpool’s vibrant culture and offers visitors a truly unique experience.

The Velvet Coaster, on Blackpool's South Shore promenade, has become one of the resorts's most prominent pubs | National World

“The Velvet Coaster stands out from other venues for its impressive architecture.

“Located on Blackpool’s lively promenade, it exudes the kind of opulence that harks back to the golden age of seaside entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Blackpool Wetherspoons named among best in UK

“With stunning interiors, ornate ceilings and plush furnishings, the Velvet Coaster showcases a certain historical charm. “

“After lunch in the Velvet Coaster, tour guests can enjoy time at Blackpool’s iconic Pleasure Beach. Incorporating this fantastic venue into our tour means that visitors can experience Blackpool’s unique character in a setting that’s as memorable as it is historic.”

The Wetherspoon pbs on the tour are:

Velvet Coaster, Blackpool

The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas, Keswick

North Western, Liverpool

The Moon Under Water, Manchester

The Winter Gardens, Leeds

Sir William de Wessyngton, Newcastle

For more information about the northern JD Wetherspoon tour, visit the link here: https://myuktour.co.uk/uktours/tours-of-england/JD-Wetherspoon-Tour-North/