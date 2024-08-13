Blackpool's Velvet Coaster included as highlight of travel firm's Grand Tour of JD Wetherspoon venues
The Velvet Coaster, on the promenade at South Shore, is one of six “iconic” venues being offered on the tour of JD Wetherspoon pubs for £1,300 per person.
MyUKtour is offering six-day trips in "luxury vehicles" that include private guided tours, and a guide.
Travellers will get to visit several towns and cities, with a northern and a southern itinerary on offer.
Popular with tourists and locals, the Velvet Coaster is named after a wooden roller coaster which used to run at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, close to the pub.
The northern one, which includes Keswick, Newcastle and Liverpool, includes a Blackpool leg and the Velvet Coaster, recently listed as one of Wetherspoon’s top 10 pubs in the UK, is lavished with praise.
Andrew Wills, owner of MyUKTour, explained just why the promenade venue was so special.
He said: “Choosing the Velvet Coaster in Blackpool as a highlight of our Grand Tour was an obvious choice, due in part to its unique blend of history and grandeur.
“This Wetherspoons pub isn’t just a fantastic place to have a drink, it's an enormous part of Blackpool’s vibrant culture and offers visitors a truly unique experience.
“The Velvet Coaster stands out from other venues for its impressive architecture.
“Located on Blackpool’s lively promenade, it exudes the kind of opulence that harks back to the golden age of seaside entertainment.
“With stunning interiors, ornate ceilings and plush furnishings, the Velvet Coaster showcases a certain historical charm. “
“After lunch in the Velvet Coaster, tour guests can enjoy time at Blackpool’s iconic Pleasure Beach. Incorporating this fantastic venue into our tour means that visitors can experience Blackpool’s unique character in a setting that’s as memorable as it is historic.”
The Wetherspoon pbs on the tour are:
- Velvet Coaster, Blackpool
- The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas, Keswick
- North Western, Liverpool
- The Moon Under Water, Manchester
- The Winter Gardens, Leeds
- Sir William de Wessyngton, Newcastle
For more information about the northern JD Wetherspoon tour, visit the link here: https://myuktour.co.uk/uktours/tours-of-england/JD-Wetherspoon-Tour-North/
