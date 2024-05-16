Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool Wetherspoons has been rated one of the best in the UK according to Google reviews.

New data by Q.R Code Generator has revealed the top 10 best rated Wetherspoons in the U.K.

The Velvet Coaster ranked ninth with a rating of 55.07 per cent.

Blackpool Wetherspoons The Velvet Coaster has been rated one of the best in the UK according to Google reviews.

The beachfront Wetherspoons is located across from South Pier and close to Pleasure Beach and the Sandcastle Waterpark.

The pub has three floors and includes outside sheltered seating on each of these floors.

The Velvet Coaster has the most Google Reviews out of the top 10, with 10,528 reviews - out of those there’s 5,798 rated five-star.

The research analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews.

The top 10 Wetherspoons included:

1 - The Bishop Blaize next to Old Trafford in Manchester attracted the best reviews with almost two-thirds (60 per cent) rating it as “excellent”.

2 - Royal Victoria Pavilion in Kent ranks second with 58.48 per cent excellent reviews.

3 - The Caley Picture House in Edinburgh ranks third with 57.83 per cent excellent reviews.

4 - The Greenwood Hotel in London scored 57.81 per cent of excellent reviews.

5 - Stick or Twist in Leeds with with 57.13 per cent excellent reviews.

6 - The Golden Beam on Headingly Lane in Leeds with 56.71 per cent excellent reviews. 7 - The William Adams in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, which has 55.53 per cent of excellent reviews. 8 - The Prense Well in Merseyside with 55.41 per cent excellent reviews.

9 - The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool, Lancashire, is in ninth, with a rating of 55.07 per cent.