The pub chain may have its detractors, but it has taken the British food and drink scene by storm.

And, while the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities and welcome familiarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Lancashire a rating out of five stars, assessing the food, drink, service, and atmosphere at each branch across Lancashire.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of 20, ranked from best to worst...

1 . The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool - Average rating of 4.3 from 10,505 Google reviews. Photo Sales

2 . The Jolly Tars, Cleveleys - Average rating of 4.3 from 2,754 Google reviews. Photo Sales

4 . The Wallace Hartley, Colne - Average rating of 4.2 from 2,151 Google reviews. Photo Sales

5 . The Old Chapel, Darwen - Average rating of 4.2 from 1,907 Google reviews. Photo Sales

6 . The Railway Hotel, Lytham - Average rating of 4.2 from 1,858 Google reviews. Photo Sales