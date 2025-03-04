A fishing ban at Blackpool's Stanley Park Lake has been extended for a further three months after a proposal to review the use of the lake was delayed.

It now means people cannot fish at the beauty spot until the end of May, while council chiefs carry out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.

The temporary ban was introduced on September 1 last year and was initially due to continue for six months until the end of February this year.

However a council report says: "As a result of changes within the Parks Services Division and other competing priorities and challenges, the consultation on fishing on Stanley Park lake has not been able to take place within the original time-scales highlighted and agreed."

Among the concerns which the consultation is due to address is how fishing is managed on the lake including concerns "relating to the harm it was causing to our local wildlife as a result of fishing tackle entangled in the weeds within the lake."

Concerns have been raised by the general public and groups including the Friends of Stanley Park and Brambles Wildlife Rescue.

Speaking when the temporary ban was first imposed last September, Justin Greenhalgh, of Brambles Wildlife Rescue, said: “Over the last two years, we have responded to rescue more waterfowl fishing injury casualties, which are currently up to several a week at Stanley Park."

The consultation will now take place with the council working alongside the Friends of Stanley Park, and could lead to action such as land management, fishing clubs, and bailiffs being introduced. The extended ban will be enforced by the park service, in conjunction with the council’s public protection team and the police.

It comes after controls were introduced at the end of February restricting public access to the lake after tests confirmed avian flu to be the cause of the deaths of several swans in the park.

As of Tuesday March 4 the restrictions remained in place with the council saying it continued to "advise visitors to the park to stay away from the edge of the lake and not to hand-feed any wild birds" and adding it hoped to lift restrictions "in the near future."