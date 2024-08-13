Fishing to be suspended on Stanley Park lake after wildlife harmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fishing is to be banned temporarily on Blackpool’s Stanley Park Lake after fears have been raised about the harm being done to wildlife.

The suspension will be in place between September 1 and February 28 and be enforced by the council’s Parks Service, enforcement officers and the police.

Stanley Park Lake | Local Democracy Reporting Service

It comes after warnings over an increase in the number of birds becoming entangled in fishing lines with hooks also having to be removed from wildlife.

While fishing is suspended, council chiefs will hold a comprehensive review of the management of angling on the lake.

Justin Greenhalgh, of Brambles Wildlife Rescue, said: “Over the last two years, we have responded to rescue more waterfowl fishing injury casualties, which are currently up to several a week at Stanley Park.

“We have recently been in consultation with Blackpool Council. Although a fishing ban is not the outcome we seek, we strive to protect all wildlife from further injuries and distress until land management, fishing clubs, and bailiffs are introduced.

“Brambles Wildlife Rescue is a not-for-profit organisation, and all such incidents have a high financial impact on our resources along with other wildlife rescue charities and organisations.

“Once Blackpool Council has a land management plan operational, we look forward to working together with the community, for the reduction of all unnecessary fishing injuries to wildlife in Stanley Park.”

A council report says animals often have to be rescued from from central areas of the lake either by wading in or using a boat “which presents further health and safety concern”.

Fishing is currently permitted in certain areas of the lake identified by pegs. It was previously managed alongside other concessions on the park, but was removed from the agreement. The move will also enable the council to clear weeds from the lake.

A council spokesperson said: “We have listened to the concerns from Brambles Wildlife Rescue and the Friends of Stanley Park, as well as our own staff, and have decided a temporary six-month ban is needed to halt the issues that we are experiencing. This will give us time to carry out a robust review, engaging with all interested parties.”

Nigel Patterson, chair of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “The Friends of Stanley Park are in agreement of the importance of this consultation exercise on the lake regarding the fishing. We have already started conversations with officers and will continue to do so until a final decision is made.”

Measures to protect wildlife at the park were strengthened at the start of this year when new public protection orders requiring dogs to be kept on leads near the lake were introduced by the council.