Enforcement officers have been approaching dog walkers in Stanley Park to warn of a new 'blanket ban' around the lake.

The council workers stressed that the new rules apply to 'any type of dog, even if it's good off the lead, as it only takes one moment' to harm wildlife.

Although fines have not been handed out yet, repeat offenders are being warned that this is likely to happen soon.

Where do I need to keep my dog on a lead?

The new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) covers all parks and green spaces in Blackpool.

A post on the Blackpool Council Facebook states: "To help protect local wildlife, dogs are now also required to be on lead near any council-owned body of water. This includes the lake at Stanley Park, the ponds at Kincraig Park, and the water features at Devonshire Road Rock Gardens."

What is a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO)?

The PSPO gives the council enforcement team greater powers to tackle nuisance and anti-social behaviour.