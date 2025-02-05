There has been a suspected outbreak of bird flu at Stanley Park, says Blackpool Council.

The authority has posted a message on its social media page, issuing advice to visitors to the park, after the deaths of several swans on the lake there this week.

It has also reported the deaths to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as the birds had been displaying symptoms of what is officially called avian influenza.

A number of swans have died in Blackpool's Stanley Park this week | National World

There was a report of the disease at the park as recently as two years ago.

Blackpool Council posted today: “Unfortunately a number of dead and unwell swans have been identified at Stanley Park over the last few days

“As the swans had been displaying symptoms of Avian Influenza, we have reported their sad deaths to DEFRA to carry out tests.

“ Although the risk to the health of the general public is very low, it is vitally important visitors to the park follow the guidance that is in place. Keep dogs away from the edge of the lake DO NOT touch any injured or deceased birds.

“Please do not hand feed birdsOur teams will continue to monitor the situation closely”.

For the council’s bird flu advice, visit: https://www.blackpool.gov.uk/birdflu