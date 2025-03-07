Stanley Park lake in Blackpool has reopened to the public following a bird flu outbreak, but the fishing ban remains in place.

In February, Blackpool Council reported several swan deaths to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as the birds showed symptoms of avian influenza.

In March, it was confirmed that the birds had died from bird flu.

The authority said the risk to the general public was very low, but it was "vitally" important visitors kept dogs away from the edge of the lake, and did not touch any injured or dead birds or hand feed birds.

Today, Brambles Wildlife Rescue confirmed that the lake was once again open to the public.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Thank you to everyone who has adhered to the restrictions.

“Dogs must continue to be kept on leads around the lake and wildlife.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us with feed donations. Your support has come from near and far, including local, regional, and as far as Italy, Spain, and Canada.

“A massive thank you to our Wildlife Guardians, Stuart and Ian, who tirelessly carried out multiple duties, including feeding and removing lake debris throughout the lakeside lockdown.”

The fishing ban will remain in place until Blackpool Council’s next assessment on May 31.

The temporary ban was introduced on September 1 last year and was initially due to continue for six months until the end of February this year.

However, a council report explained that "changes within the Parks Services Division and other competing priorities" delayed the consultation on fishing at Stanley Park lake.

The consultation will address concerns about fishing's impact on local wildlife, particularly from fishing tackle that becomes entangled in lake weeds.

Public concerns have been raised by groups such as the Friends of Stanley Park and Brambles Wildlife Rescue.

When the ban was first introduced, Justin Greenhalgh, of Brambles Wildlife Rescue, said: “Over the last two years, we have responded to rescue more waterfowl fishing injury casualties, which are currently up to several a week at Stanley Park."

The council will now conduct the consultation in collaboration with the Friends of Stanley Park.

Potential actions from the consultation may include land management, fishing clubs, and the introduction of bailiffs.

The extended fishing ban will be enforced by the park service, along with the council’s public protection team and the police.