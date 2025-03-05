Blackpool Council urges Stanley Park visitors not to hand-feed any wild birds after Bird Flu outbreak

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Blackpoool Council has issued an urgent message to members of the public who plan on visiting a park that caused the deaths of swans.

They have advised visitors not to feed any wild birds after receiving confirmation that Avian flu caused the deaths of swans at Stanley Park in early February.

Stanley Park LakeStanley Park Lake
Stanley Park Lake | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A spokesperson said: “As a result, we are continuing to advise visitors to the park to stay away from the edge of the lake and not to hand-feed any wild birds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hope the restrictions will be lifted in the near future.”

The news follows a fishing ban being extended for a further three months after a proposal to review the use of the lake was delayed.

It now means people cannot fish at the beauty spot until the end of May, while council chiefs carry out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolBird flu

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice