Blackpool Council urges Stanley Park visitors not to hand-feed any wild birds after Bird Flu outbreak
They have advised visitors not to feed any wild birds after receiving confirmation that Avian flu caused the deaths of swans at Stanley Park in early February.
A spokesperson said: “As a result, we are continuing to advise visitors to the park to stay away from the edge of the lake and not to hand-feed any wild birds.
“We hope the restrictions will be lifted in the near future.”
The news follows a fishing ban being extended for a further three months after a proposal to review the use of the lake was delayed.
It now means people cannot fish at the beauty spot until the end of May, while council chiefs carry out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.