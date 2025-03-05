Blackpoool Council has issued an urgent message to members of the public who plan on visiting a park that caused the deaths of swans.

They have advised visitors not to feed any wild birds after receiving confirmation that Avian flu caused the deaths of swans at Stanley Park in early February.

Stanley Park Lake | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A spokesperson said: “As a result, we are continuing to advise visitors to the park to stay away from the edge of the lake and not to hand-feed any wild birds.

“We hope the restrictions will be lifted in the near future.”

The news follows a fishing ban being extended for a further three months after a proposal to review the use of the lake was delayed.

It now means people cannot fish at the beauty spot until the end of May, while council chiefs carry out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.