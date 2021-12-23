Blackpool's Park House Hotel gives update after last night's fire
Six fire engines and their crews tackled a blaze at the Park House Hotel on Blackpool seafront last night (Wednesday, December 22).
Police closed part of Dickson Road, between Eaves Street and Pleasant Street, after the fire broke out in the laundry room at the back of the hotel at 6pm.
This morning (Thursday, December 23), the Park House Hotel told the Gazette that its staff and guests are OK and no-one was injured in the fire.
Management added that the hotel remains open for business.
A hotel spokesman said: "The fire was at the Park House and everybody is okay. We are still open for business."
A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four hose reels, two jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."
Last night, a spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "Dickson Road was closed from the points of Eaves Street/Richmond Road, Pleasant Street and Wilton Parade due to a fire in the area.
"Please try to avoid the area while we resolve the situation and thank you for your patience."
