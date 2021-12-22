Fire closes Dickson Road in Blackpool with residents urged to avoid area

Dickson Road was closed by police due to a fire at approximately 7.40pm today (December 22).

Eyewitness said the fire involved a warehouse near the rear of the Imperial Hotel.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Dickson Road is closed from the points of Eaves Street/Richmond Road, Pleasant Street and Wilton Parade due to a fire in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please try to avoid the area while we resolve the situation and thank you for your patience."

Traffic was building in the area while motorists attempted to avoid the closure.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Dickson Road in Blackpool was closed by police due to a fire (Credit: Google)