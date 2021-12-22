Woman wanted after assault outside bar in Blackpool

A CCTV appeal was launched following an assault outside a bar in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 7:34 pm

An assault was reported outside Garlands Bar in Talbot Road at around 12.55am on November 11.

Detectives today (December 22) released a CCTV image of woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Anyone who recognises the woman, or has any information that may help police, was asked to call 101 quoting log number LC-20211111-0055.

Do you recognise this woman? Police want to speak to her following an attack outside a bar in Talbot Road, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

You can also email PC Wignall at [email protected] or visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

