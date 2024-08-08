Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Pier will remain closed until a survey on the structural integrity of the decking has been completed, Blackpool Council confirmed.

A woman in her 50s fell approximately 30ft from Central Pier, landing on the beach below, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and the coastguard rushed to the scene and a cordon was put in place underneath the pier.

The woman received initial treatment for her injuries before being extricated and taken to the hospital.

Blackpool Council later confirmed they had launched an investigation and requested support from the Health and Safety Executive.

In an updated statement on Thursday, the council confirmed the pier would remain closed “until a survey on the structural integrity of the decking has been completed”.

“The current situation is that the pier will remain closed until a survey on the structural integrity of the decking has been completed along with any suggested remedial works, and the report passed to Blackpool Council’s Health and Safety Team,” a spokesman for Blackpool Council said.

“We will also be visiting the site to check that everything is satisfactory and then will allow the pier to reopen although the exact timing of that cannot be confirmed as yet.”

Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident.

Onlookers said it looked as though she had fallen through a ‘trap door’ in the boards close to the café.

The arcade at the front of the pier reopened at around 6pm as the cordon was lifted. The rest of the pier remained closed to visitors.

Blackpool Pier Company, which runs Central Pier, later released a statement wishing the woman “speedy recovery”.

“Following yesterday’s incident at Central Pier, we are working with the Local Authority and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” a spokesman said.

“Our thoughts remain with the person involved, and we wish her a speedy recovery.”