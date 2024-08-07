Blackpool's Central Pier is closed and evacuated after woman falls through boards onto the beach

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Aug 2024, 17:32 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Central Pier was evacuated and closed after a woman fell through a ‘trap door’ in the boards to the beach below.

The woman is believed to have fallen close to the café on the Pier down to the beach below at around 4.30pm.

Visitors to Central Pier were evacuated as emergency services tried to help the woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Terrace bar remained open and music could be heard from the Promenade.

Investigators below Central Pier in Blackpool after a woman falls through boards to the beachInvestigators below Central Pier in Blackpool after a woman falls through boards to the beach
Investigators below Central Pier in Blackpool after a woman falls through boards to the beach | NW

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at the pier after reports that a patient had fallen approximately 30ft through the pier.

“We responded with an ambulance, a critical care paramedic team, an advanced paramedic, and an operational commander.

“A woman in her 50s received initial treatment for her injuries before being extricated and taken to the hospital.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A huge group of onlookers rushed to the beach below to help.

A police and coastguard cordon was later put in place underneath the pier while investigations were ongoing.

A large ‘trap door’ sized hole could be seen in the boards from the beach.

Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incidentVisitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident
Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident | Contributed

The arcade at the front of the pier reopened at around 6pm as the cordon was lifted. The rest of the pier remained closed to visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We have received a report of a woman having fallen through a section of the pier in Blackpool at around 4:30pm today.

“The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries.

“The pier is currently closed.” 

The Blackpool Pier Company, which runs Central Pier, has been contacted for comment as well as Blackpool Council.

Related topics:Central PierEmergency servicesLancashire PoliceHospitalBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice