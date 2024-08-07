Blackpool's Central Pier is closed and evacuated after woman falls through boards onto the beach
The woman is believed to have fallen close to the café on the Pier down to the beach below at around 4.30pm.
Visitors to Central Pier were evacuated as emergency services tried to help the woman.
The Terrace bar remained open and music could be heard from the Promenade.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at the pier after reports that a patient had fallen approximately 30ft through the pier.
“We responded with an ambulance, a critical care paramedic team, an advanced paramedic, and an operational commander.
“A woman in her 50s received initial treatment for her injuries before being extricated and taken to the hospital.”
A huge group of onlookers rushed to the beach below to help.
A police and coastguard cordon was later put in place underneath the pier while investigations were ongoing.
A large ‘trap door’ sized hole could be seen in the boards from the beach.
The arcade at the front of the pier reopened at around 6pm as the cordon was lifted. The rest of the pier remained closed to visitors.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We have received a report of a woman having fallen through a section of the pier in Blackpool at around 4:30pm today.
“The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries.
“The pier is currently closed.”
The Blackpool Pier Company, which runs Central Pier, has been contacted for comment as well as Blackpool Council.
