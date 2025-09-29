Blackpool Zoo staff have announced a change to opening hours for one reason.

Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for the zoo said it was due to autumn bringing darker nights.

They said: “As the evenings start to get darker, from today we will be closing at 4.45pm, with last admission at 4pm.”

Blackpool Zoo has more than 1,000 mesmerising animals including lemurs and tigers and over 37 acres of stunning, spacious parkland.

Recently a rare Asian elephant calf has been born within the elephant herd at Blackpool Zoo.

Tara the elephant gave birth to a healthy female calf earlier this month, after a pregnancy that lasted almost two years and both mum and baby are doing well.

The team have named the new arrival Zaiya, which is of Burmese origin and means strength. Now, at just over three weeks old, she is the first successful female elephant birth to occur at Blackpool Zoo.

The social dynamics of elephant herds mean that the other females will also help to raise the calf.

Asian elephants have been listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1986 with populations estimated to have declined by at least 50 per cent over the last three generations.

This makes the EAZA Ex Situ Programme a crucial lifeline for the survival of the species.